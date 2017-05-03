Windsor Moms Rock!

You may have noticed a lot of painted rocks decorating public spaces in Augusta recently. Heck, you may have even painted and hid some yourself.

Well, now Windsor Fine Jewelers is getting in on the act and just in time for Mother’s Day.

“This promotion is designed for kids to express their love in a meaningful way,” said Windsor’s Shane Thompson. “A way to give Mom something special that they wouldn’t normally be able to.”

Here’s how it works: The folks from Windsor have hidden nine rocks in parks from North Augusta to Evans. And don’t worry: You’ll know if you’ve found a Windsor stone!

Searching begins this Saturday morning, May 6, at sunrise and, when you find a rock, visit windsormom.com and follow the instructions. The lucky winners, ages 12 and under, can then bring a parent in to Windsor Jewelers to pick a Mother’s Day present from nine different items.

As the week progresses, if certain stones aren’t found, Windsor will start giving hints.

So, start searching for your chance to win, Augusta!

Winners must be under 12 to turn the stone in. No purchase necessary.