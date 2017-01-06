Winter Weather Update from EMA

Here is the latest winter weather update from Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker:

·As of this morning, Columbia County is not within a watch, advisory or warning area for winter weather, although neighboring counties of Lincoln, McCormick and Edgefield are in areas with warnings and advisories. Lincoln and McCormick Counties are forecast for 1 to 3 inches of snow, with Edgefield forecast at about an inch, and less than an inch for counties further south, including Columbia County – save for the very northern portions of Columbia County, where 1 to 2 inches of snowfall may occur.

·The timing continues to be late Friday night (3 to 6am Saturday morning), and ending on Saturday afternoon.

·There could be a period of sleet across parts of the CSRA around the time that the rain begins to transition to snow. There is also the potential for some freezing drizzle as the precipitation comes to an end Saturday afternoon, but only trace accumulations would occur.

·Given only trace ice accumulations, no additional impacts are expected on trees or power lines, therefore we do not expect the need to open any public shelters.

·Wind chill values could be as low as 10 to 15 degrees across the CSRA Monday morning. Any melted snow or residual moisture could refreeze on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses, Saturday night as temperatures plunge below freezing. Cold temperatures could result in hypothermia for anyone outdoors without proper clothing.

·Road crews will treat these roads, bridges and overpasses, as needed.

. 3-1-1 will remain on standby for changing conditions that will require action.

·Please make sure automatic sprinkler systems are turned off so additional ice is not formed on roadways.

·Bring in pets during the frigid temperatures or make sure they have a very warm shelter.